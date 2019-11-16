Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BREW. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $10.00 price target on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

NASDAQ:BREW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. 1,184,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,467. The stock has a market cap of $317.88 million, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BREW. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

