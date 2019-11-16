County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 360.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in County Bancorp were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of ICBK opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. County Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Jacob Eisen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,066.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

