CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Maxim Shishin Sells 4,383 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $330,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRVL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.57. 104,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,724. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CorVel by 50.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CorVel by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

