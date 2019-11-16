Cormark Weighs in on K92 Mining Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark analyst T. Breytenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.16 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KNT. Eight Capital set a C$4.50 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

CVE KNT opened at C$2.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.52 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.00.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.