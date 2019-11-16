Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $119.64 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day moving average is $126.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Five Below from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $150.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.