Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,591,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $536,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $640,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,699 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,695,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $184,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,038 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

