Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 83.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 216.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,996,000 after buying an additional 2,261,394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 221.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,283,000 after buying an additional 1,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $122,065,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $61,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,016,000 after buying an additional 309,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $82.05 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $383,138.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

