Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.03.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

