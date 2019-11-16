Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,317 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 168.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $323,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,378. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cascend Securities upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.55.

Xilinx stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.22 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

