Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCAP has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.29 ($66.61).

Shares of ETR CCAP opened at €33.95 ($39.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.03. Corestate Capital has a 12 month low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 12 month high of €41.75 ($48.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $695.09 million and a PE ratio of 7.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.33.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

