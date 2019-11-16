CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Announces Earnings Results

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.31 million.

Shares of CPLG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,861. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $567.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

