Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Core-Mark stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Core-Mark has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CORE. Raymond James decreased their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.