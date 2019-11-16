Copa Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 811 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,208% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Copa from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Copa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Copa during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Copa has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $708.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.59 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copa will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

