Contrasting UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (NASDAQ:BKOR)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

85.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 16.06% 8.55% 0.86% Oak Ridge Financial Services 17.70% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMB Financial and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.13 billion 2.85 $195.51 million $4.03 16.32 Oak Ridge Financial Services $22.85 million 1.77 $3.98 million N/A N/A

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for UMB Financial and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

UMB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.01%. Given UMB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, Internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards. It also offers overdrafts, investment products, cash management services, remote deposit capturing services; interactive teller machines; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and E-Statements. In addition, the company provides insurance services, including personal, life, homeowners, personal umbrella, vacation home, condo/renters, automobile, motorcycle, watercraft, flood recreational vehicle, worker compensation, builder's risk, business property, commercial auto, liability, crime and employee theft, inland marine equipment, professional, and wealth protection insurance services. It operates through a network of branches in Greensboro, Summerfield, and Oak Ridge, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

