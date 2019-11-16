Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBPX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Continental Building Products stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. 1,360,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Continental Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Continental Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Building Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,679,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 163,909 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,091,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 157,311 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,015,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,901,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

