Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.20.

CTTAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Continental alerts:

CTTAF stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.52. Continental has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $265.24.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.