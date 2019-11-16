Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 173.2% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 144.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,193. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

