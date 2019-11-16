CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. CONSOL Coal Resources posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CONSOL Coal Resources.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 15.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CONSOL Coal Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of CCR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.77. 143,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,685. The company has a market capitalization of $280.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 86.50%.

In other news, Director Consol Energy Inc. bought 9,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $120,317.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,796,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,297,112.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter valued at $2,432,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 14.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

