Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CCM traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.79. 1,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

