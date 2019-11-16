Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,949.00

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,949.00 and traded as high as $2,069.00. Compass Group shares last traded at $2,031.00, with a volume of 1,730,932 shares.

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.61) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,827.08 ($23.87).

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion and a PE ratio of 27.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,017.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,951.60.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

