Comparing RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and GSX Techedu (NASDAQ:GSX)

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and GSX Techedu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman $184.99 million 2.15 $20.79 million $0.40 17.55 GSX Techedu $59.20 million 59.24 $2.93 million N/A N/A

RISE Education Cayman has higher revenue and earnings than GSX Techedu.

Profitability

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and GSX Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman 8.70% 29.54% 5.33% GSX Techedu N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RISE Education Cayman and GSX Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman 1 1 0 0 1.50 GSX Techedu 0 0 2 0 3.00

RISE Education Cayman currently has a consensus target price of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 39.32%. GSX Techedu has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Given GSX Techedu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman beats GSX Techedu on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 270 learning centers comprising 64 self-owned centers and 206 franchised learning centers across 85 cities in the People's Republic of China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc. operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams. In addition, it offers personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses, which target principals and other officers of private education institutions who want to enhance management skills; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Weixin. As of March 31, 2019, it had 169 instructors and 522 tutors. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. GSX Techedu Inc. is a subsidiary of Ebetter International Group Limited.

