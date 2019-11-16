Comparing Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) & Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Amerisafe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Amerisafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re -292.28% -82.68% -65.58% Amerisafe 20.77% 17.50% 4.95%

Dividends

Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oxbridge Re does not pay a dividend. Amerisafe pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerisafe has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Amerisafe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $3.81 million 1.25 -$5.75 million N/A N/A Amerisafe $377.75 million 3.34 $71.63 million $3.86 16.96

Amerisafe has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oxbridge Re and Amerisafe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerisafe 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amerisafe has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Amerisafe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerisafe is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Summary

Amerisafe beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

