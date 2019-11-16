Comparing New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and First Majestic Silver (OTCMKTS:AG)

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Mining and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Mining -29.40% -15.75% -13.09% First Majestic Silver -48.30% -0.81% -0.53%

26.8% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of New Jersey Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Jersey Mining and First Majestic Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Mining $3.63 million 4.78 $830,000.00 N/A N/A First Majestic Silver $300.93 million 7.13 -$204.16 million ($0.21) -50.48

New Jersey Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for New Jersey Mining and First Majestic Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A First Majestic Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $9.85, indicating a potential downside of 7.08%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than New Jersey Mining.

Risk and Volatility

New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats New Jersey Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana. The company also holds interest in the New Jersey Mine, which include 102 acres of private land with surface and mineral rights, 108 acres of private land with mineral rights, 40 acres of private land with surface rights, and approximately 130 acres of unpatented mining claims located in Kellogg, Idaho; Toboggan project that comprise 106 unpatented mining claims located ion Murray, Idaho; McKinley property covering an area of approximately 4,368 acres located in the Simpson Mining District, central Idaho; and Eastern Star Project, which consists of 11 patented lode mining claims located in Elk City, central Idaho. In addition, it holds interest in the Four Square Mine that comprise 334 acres of mining claims located in Murray, Idaho. New Jersey Mining Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

