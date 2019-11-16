Comparing Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) & PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI)

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PUYI INC/ADR and Great Elm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Great Elm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Capital -15.02% 9.81% 3.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. PUYI INC/ADR does not pay a dividend. Great Elm Capital pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Great Elm Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 10.79 $7.80 million N/A N/A Great Elm Capital $27.75 million 2.95 -$9.01 million $1.44 5.65

PUYI INC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital.

About PUYI INC/ADR

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

