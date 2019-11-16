Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Update

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SID stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. 1,308,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 355.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 184,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 901.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 324,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $753,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

