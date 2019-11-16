Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Releases Earnings Results

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Community First Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter.

Shares of CFBI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Community First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.67 and a beta of -0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Community First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Community First Bancshares by 15.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Community First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community First Bancshares by 69.9% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 38,066 shares in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

