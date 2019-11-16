Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,791 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Slack alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $22.86 on Friday. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Slack from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $340,880.00. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $270,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,067 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,079 in the last quarter.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.