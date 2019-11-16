Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $963,000 Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $38,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6,628.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,280.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $16.84 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $117.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

