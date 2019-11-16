Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 684 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $336,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.