Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 669.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First of Long Island Corp has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $667.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.61.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

FLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

