Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $37.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan bought 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $829,820.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 12,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

