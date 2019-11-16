Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 64.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 148.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $147.51 on Friday. Spotify has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.32.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

