Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,047 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.07. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $2,756,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,731 shares in the company, valued at $47,704,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $141.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.59.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

