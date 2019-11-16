Comerica Bank Has $1.69 Million Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INT stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.15. World Fuel Services Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $44.33.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,450 shares of company stock worth $3,348,352. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INT. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

