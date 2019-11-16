Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 514.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the second quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 1,788.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 55.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 227.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

VIAB opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Viacom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

