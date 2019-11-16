Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Update

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 52,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, Director Dallas L. Smith sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $59,683.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ CVLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.22. 7,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,173. The stock has a market cap of $217.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.68. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 18.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

