Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of COKE opened at $275.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.10. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $166.67 and a 52-week high of $413.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.12). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 39.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

