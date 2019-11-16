CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $18.79.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.60 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $150,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,019,000 after purchasing an additional 552,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,307,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,855,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,853,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,433,000 after acquiring an additional 539,021 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

