CLS (LON:CLI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
CLS stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.35) on Wednesday. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 271.50 ($3.55). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95.
About CLS
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.
Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.