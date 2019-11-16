CLS (LON:CLI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.35) on Wednesday. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 271.50 ($3.55). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95.

In other news, insider Bengt F. Mortstedt sold 172,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41), for a total transaction of £449,037.45 ($586,746.96). Also, insider Bengt F. Mortstedt sold 322,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £834,368.50 ($1,090,250.23).

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.