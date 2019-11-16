Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.30. 785,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average of $154.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,000. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

