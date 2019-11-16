Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearone had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

Shares of CLRO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Clearone has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.52.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

