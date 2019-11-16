Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.68.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,377,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,684,441. The stock has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.