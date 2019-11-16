Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:CIDM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 96,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,757. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.44. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

CIDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Cinedigm from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Cinedigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

