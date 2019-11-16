Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.10. 797,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.39. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

