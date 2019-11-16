Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential downside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.
CMPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Cimpress from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $140.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.06.
In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,785,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,065,000 after buying an additional 91,165 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.
Featured Article: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.