Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential downside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Cimpress from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $140.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.06.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,785,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,065,000 after buying an additional 91,165 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.