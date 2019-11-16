Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XEC. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,550. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

