Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $48.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.01. 931,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,777. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $39,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $71,268.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,627 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

