CIBC Lowers Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$19.75

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$20.50 to C$19.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Sienna Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.96.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.30. 367,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.20. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$15.44 and a 1-year high of C$20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.39.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 757.44%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.