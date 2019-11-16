Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Stock Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 40.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 992,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,383,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $505,300.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,293 shares of company stock worth $1,800,106. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.49. Choice Hotels International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.