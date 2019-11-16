China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2019 // Comments off

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 78,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of China Customer Relations Centers stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.45. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,172. China Customer Relations Centers has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Customer Relations Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.