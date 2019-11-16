China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 78,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of China Customer Relations Centers stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.45. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,172. China Customer Relations Centers has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Customer Relations Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

